Barbed and Dangerous in Spain with Navas Petit and Jimmy Hill | FOX LE LAUNCH

About Barbed Wire Special Edition Collection:

Considered by many as the Golden Age of racing at LA Coliseum—the birthplace of Supercross—the ‘90s were dominated by loud personalities and even louder graphics. With its vibrant color and sharp teeth, the iconic Barbed Wire design stands out as one of the most aggressive and memorable kits of that time.

Blending its wild and in-your-face ‘90s aesthetic with a ‘don’t get too close and you won’t get hurt’ attitude, the new Barbed Wire Special Edition Collection takes the visual essence and throw-down spirit of that decade and reimagines it for the next generation of riders.

Colorful, unpredictable, and always a threat—that’s Barbed Wire Special Edition Collection. Available online and at select Fox dealers on 5/25.