Austin Forkner Returns To Riding | Vital MX Video

Following the knee injury that he sustained at round one of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Austin Forkner is back on the bike! Forkner eased back into riding at the Lake Elsinore facility in Southern California earlier today.

 

Credit: Sean Ogden
