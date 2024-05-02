Austin Forkner on Detroit | Vital MX Interview Austin Forkner on Detroit | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace It's been an incredibly difficult road for Austin Forkner, but the trials and tribulations made his Detroit victory even sweeter. Here, he talks about returning to the top of the sport that has taken so much from him. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Austin Forkner Detroit 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 2/5/2024 10:00am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.