Arlington Supercross Press Day | Sexton, Deegan, More

Press Day

Watch the Arlington Supercross – round seven of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross – press day from AT&T Stadium. Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia talk on various hot topics from the Detroit Supercross among other points.

Haiden Deegan is no longer working with Christian Craig at the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad and has instead reverted to the Gareth Swanepoel program. In this interview, he discusses the decision and what that should bring to his program.

Chase Sexton did not time the gate at the Detroit Supercross; his explanation is sound and thorough in this video. There are pivotal talking points that are tackled in this, as well as the usual laughs that make Sexton's interviews superb.

Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger share a lot of fascinating anecdotes too. Roczen talks about his developing mindset; Webb gives a nod to his old ways afterwards. Barcia is as candid as ever. Plessinger provides some confidence in his bid to return to the podium too. Enjoy a thorough look at the state of play in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Vital MX's Lewis Phillips hosts Monster Energy AMA Supercross interviews at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2025 Monster Energy Supercross