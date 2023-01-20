The winter months are nothing more than a distant memory at this point – there is a lot of action to digest across the world. The first round of the 2023 Arenacross Tour (that is the United Kingdom's national indoor series) is currently being run in Belfast, Ireland, and it is being streamed live on this very website. Is the AX UK series worth tuning into? Well, it is arenacross and that means that chaos is all but guaranteed.

The line-up for the pro class features a ton of recognizable names too. Tommy Searle, Joe Clayton and Jack Brunell will be familiar from their time in Monster Energy Supercross. Josh Gilbert and Shaun Simpson have raced in Pro Motocross in recent years too, so have their fair share of experience in the United States. You'll recognize names like Elliott Banks-Browne, Conrad Mewse and Mel Pocock from the FIM Motocross World Championship too.

Where are the Frenchmen? In an attempt to make the series hold more weight in its homeland, only British riders are eligible to compete. Got it? Good. The schedule features a lot of racing but the main event is set to run at 10:30pm (local time), which is 02:30pm in Southern California and 05:30 on the east coast.