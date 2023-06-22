The FIM World Supercross Championship will burst into life in a little over a week. The Grand Prix of Great Britain will kick off the six-stop tour at the well-known venue of Villa Park in Birmingham, which is different to where the event was run last year. More and more information is beginning to be leaked and now, for the first time, there is a track map.

The layout is somewhat unique. The most striking features, in my mind, are turns four to five. It is rare to see such a tight section on a supercross track, but maybe it'll work? Additionally, the elevated final turn is very cool and definitely stands out. There is not long to go before everyone sees how the set-up works in a race situation.