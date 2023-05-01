Animated Track Map | Anaheim 1 - 2023 Monster Energy Supercross

Take an animated lap around the track that'll hold host to the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season, at the ever-familiar Angel's Stadium for Anaheim 1.

Credit: Monster Energy Supercross
