Animated Track Map | Anaheim 1 - 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Animated Track Map | Anaheim 1 - 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Vital MX Play Again Take an animated lap around the track that'll hold host to the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season, at the ever-familiar Angel's Stadium for Anaheim 1. Credit: Monster Energy Supercross Related: Anaheim 1 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Track Maps Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 1/5/2023 4:03pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin Exchange Words at A1 "Me and You Would've Podiumed!" 9 James Stewart Breaks Down Anaheim 1 23 Who is Ken Roczen Racing for in 2023? Or Where? | AMA or World Supercross for Kenny 11 MASSIVE CRASH!! - Kevin Moranz at Anaheim 1 Onboard: Adam Cianciarulo - Anaheim 1 Supercross 1 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.