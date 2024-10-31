Alpinestars' Haiden Deegan Film | Video

"The relentless ascent to championship success for Haiden Deegan has been something special to witness. In an ever-changing age of our sport in terms of media and content, the Deegan name has meant plenty of eyes on the popular young prodigy as he transitioned to the pro ranks late in 2022 before setting out to prove himself as a genuine championship contender in 2023 and beyond. Here now at the culmination of the 2024 race season, Haiden has done exactly that, with two 250SMX SuperMotocross Championships to his name as well as the highly coveted 2024 250MX AMA Pro Motocross Championship, a season in which he dominated from start to finish. In our latest Alpinestars film, The Will To Win , we sit down with Haiden to dive into the story behind his rapid rise to superstardom and the overall journey to championship success. Brian and Marissa Deegan offer their own personal insights into Haiden's development from an early age and the contributing factors that have seen him become one of the most determined and unrelenting young champions our sport has seen. The legacy of the Deegan name here at Alpinestars goes back several decades to Brian's own racing career across multiple motorsports, so for us to now be an integral part of Haiden's program as he creates his own path in the sport of motocross is something we are incredibly proud of. It's a career we know is just getting started and we can't wait to witness it all unfold." - Alpinestars