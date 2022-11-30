Adam Cianciarulo, Jo Shimoda, Austin Forkner and More | Pre-Season Supercross

Check out the Monster Energy Kawasaki crew and the Pro Circuit boys logging in some laps at their private test track ahead of the 2023 Supercross season. Includes Adam Cianciarulo, Jo Shimoda, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker.