Aaron Plessinger on Charlotte | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

How is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger doing after that horrid crash in free practice at the first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Here, he discusses that and an eventful day of on-track action.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
