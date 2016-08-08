Waiting Game ft. Hunter Yoder

Hunter Yoder has been a headliner since his days in the 50cc and 65cc class. At just 12-years-old, Yoder was recruited to the Geico Honda FC team as an amateur rider and has since been under the same tent for the past six years. Unfortunately, the doors of Geico Honda closed permanently leaving the amateur rider without a factory ride for 2021. Yoder is currently hard at work, proving himself worthy for the next opportunity that comes his way. We sit down with Hunter for a few words to see what he has been up to in the meantime. Check it out!