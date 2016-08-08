WATCH: Dean Wilson Surprises One Lucky Kid With A TC 50! 2

Dean Wilson is a big guy with a big heart. He spent some time scoping out some mini racing to find just the right kid to surprise with a brand new Husqvarna TC 50. At first the kid just thinks he's getting a new set of gear, but then Dean pulls out the bike and it's awesome.

Credit: Dean Wilson
Related: Dean Wilson Husqvarna TC 50
Dean Wilson Husqvarna TC 50
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest