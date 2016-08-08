Dean Wilson is a big guy with a big heart. He spent some time scoping out some mini racing to find just the right kid to surprise with a brand new Husqvarna TC 50. At first the kid just thinks he's getting a new set of gear, but then Dean pulls out the bike and it's awesome.
T-Fish
6/29/2018 11:18 AM
Awesome watch!
HJablomie
6/29/2018 9:29 AM
Bobby Hewitt you better give Dean another season because guys like this bring much needed positivity to the brand, team and MX as a whole! Stand up guy that Deano is. Luke will remember this for the rest of his life!