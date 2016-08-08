Get some quick tips on how to install the high-performance manual Rekluse TorqDrive Clutch Pack.
If you need any clutch components or other parts for your motorcycle, make sure to check out http://www.chaparral-racing.com/
B_Rez991
1/14/2020 3:42 PM
USMC8999
1/14/2020 9:14 PM
I have 2016 RMZ450, I just got the clutch pack, but in the instructions it says to leave the flat judder spring. So do I remove it or keep it in, or does it matter, thanks.
USMC8999
1/14/2020 9:14 PM
I have 2016 RMZ450, I just got the clutch pack, but in the instructions it says to leave the flat judder spring. So do I remove it or keep it in, or does it matter, thanks.