This build had a couple of focal points: First, we wanted to boost power as much as possible without reducing reliability. We also wanted to be able to run pump fuel and not sacrifice power from anywhere to find those gains. Secondly, we wanted to improve the handling of this bike. While KTM did a good job designing their air fork, they are the only one still using that system, and there’s a reason for that. Simply put, a spring fork works better. So, we bolted on a WP Cone Valve fork and Trax shock to see how the bike worked with a better quality system. Of course we wanted it to look great so we bolted on a few cool parts, but this is a practical setup that had a great return on investment. Check it out!
bvm111
11/26/2019 3:31 PM
Vital dialed?
I know ... too close 🤨
The_Diablo
11/26/2019 12:44 PM
Vital 101 build
bj898
11/26/2019 11:48 AM
Vital Set-Up
Vital Set-Up 101
Vital Bike Boost
Vital Bike Upgrades
nathan4765
11/26/2019 11:01 AM
What are the clear number plate guards? I need them bad
DeCal Works
11/26/2019 1:27 PM
Those are Graphic Guards. A brand new product we have coming out. Cost, just $24.95 per set.
DeCal Works
11/26/2019 9:05 AM
Looks great.
Markopolo400
11/26/2019 7:33 AM
How do you quantify that you haven't reduced reliability?
lumpy790
11/26/2019 4:38 AM
Build 101
Sean_Light
11/25/2019 7:00 PM
Vital Upgrades? Vital Additions?