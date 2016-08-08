This build had a couple of focal points: First, we wanted to boost power as much as possible without reducing reliability. We also wanted to be able to run pump fuel and not sacrifice power from anywhere to find those gains. Secondly, we wanted to improve the handling of this bike. While KTM did a good job designing their air fork, they are the only one still using that system, and there’s a reason for that. Simply put, a spring fork works better. So, we bolted on a WP Cone Valve fork and Trax shock to see how the bike worked with a better quality system. Of course we wanted it to look great so we bolted on a few cool parts, but this is a practical setup that had a great return on investment. Check it out!