In this episode of Race Shop Build, we take a 2020 Kawasaki KX250 and primarily focus on the handling of the bike. Performance wise, we added a complete Yoshimura exhaust system and a Twin Air Power Flow Intake system to let the bike breath and come to life. Lainer Suspension was hands on with the suspension set-up and of course we wanted it to look great so we bolted on a few cool parts. Check it out for yourself!