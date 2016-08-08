Motocross wheels are sometimes only seen as a blingy upgrade to your ride, but they are as much a performance part as any other piece on your machine. If you want to know about motocross wheels, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better wealth of knowledge than John Anderson. We swung by Dubya USA to talk all about the ins and outs of wheels, starting with different kinds of hubs, to spokes, to rims and how they all work together.



