We had the opportunity to test ride a 2006 Yamaha YZ325 monster machine two-stroke. TJ Boyle presented to us his two-stroke project build that we can guarantee is a head-turner. Boyle made his way down from Arizona and met us at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park where we could put this build to the test. Click play to find out what exactly went into this project bike and hear that crisp two-stroke scream.