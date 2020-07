Boyesen's air intake products are designed to help riders fine-tune their machine to achieve a specific power delivery. We take a 2020 Yamaha YZ250 and combine it with six different Boyesen products and an FMF exhaust system. Take a seat and get comfy because we dive deep into each and every test and include a full rundown on how each product changed the characteristics of the 2020 YZ250 two-stroke.