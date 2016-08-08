At the Loretta Lynn’s 1 National, the GEICO Honda Racing Team learned troubling news that GEICO would not return as the title sponsor for 2021. The team began hustling toward finding a new title sponsor but with a limited amount of time. Unfortunately, the team decided to close down the race team following the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Team rider and rookie, Jo Shimoda, had his best result at the final round of the 2020 Outdoor season with a podium finish. We catch up with Shimoda to hear the news about GEICO and what his future plans may be. Click play and check it out!