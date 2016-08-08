If we'd just wrapped up an MXGP title and gone 1-2 at the MXoN, we'd probably be laying on a tropical beach. Not Tim Gajser. He's busy prepping for another try at the Monster Energy Cup.
B_Rez991
10/16/2019 4:05 PM
bvm111
10/16/2019 8:46 PM
That header... it sure is long and with a resonance chamber for good measure. I hope he does well seems like a super chill guy!
BobbyM
10/16/2019 6:50 PM
Dudes a badass
ledger
10/16/2019 4:28 PM
What suspension does Tim speak of ...3:52.
-MAVERICK-
10/16/2019 7:23 PM
Had MX suspension when he tried Monster Cup the first time.
bvm111
10/16/2019 8:46 PM
That header... it sure is long and with a resonance chamber for good measure. I hope he does well seems like a super chill guy!
BobbyM
10/16/2019 6:50 PM
Dudes a badass
ledger
10/16/2019 4:28 PM
What suspension does Tim speak of ...3:52.
-MAVERICK-
10/16/2019 7:23 PM
Had MX suspension when he tried Monster Cup the first time.