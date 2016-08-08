"There's a Fair Chance that Next Season Could be His Last" - John Tomac 1

John Tomac talks to us about the beginning of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross season, how it's been for him and Eli working with Star Racing, Eli's future, the racing schedule and more...

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related: Eli Tomac Hangtown John Tomac Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
Eli Tomac Hangtown John Tomac Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest