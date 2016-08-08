Riders of a “certain age” remember the magic and motivation to that they got from the original On Any Sunday movie. On the 50th anniversary of the release of that movie, RIDE Motorcycles teamed up with filmmaker Troy Adamitis for The Year of Jubilee, a series of movie shorts devoted to the love of motorcycling.



How did the collaboration come about? One of the unexpected results of the pandemic was that a lot of people have rediscovered motorcycling, and RIDE Motorcycles wanted to take advantage of the moment and help grow the sport. Troy felt he had the opportunity to capture some special moments, and after being one of the premier filmmakers for over 20 years, “Leave the sport in a better place than I found it.”



Look for future episodes about a month apart.