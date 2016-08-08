The Year of Jubilee Official Trailer 3

Riders of a “certain age” remember the magic and motivation that they got from the original On Any Sunday movie. On the 50th anniversary of the release of that movie (and during a time when a lot of people have rediscovered motorcycling), RIDE Motorcycles teamed up with filmmaker Troy Adamitis for The Year of Jubilee, a series of movie shorts devoted to the love of motorcycling.

Here’s the official trailer, and the first of three episodes drops tomorrow, 4/9/21.

We’ve seen the first episode, and it’s definitely worth a watch. Additional episodes are slated to release a month apart.

Credit: RIDE Motorcycles/Troy Adamitis
