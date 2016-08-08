We've been digging and digging to get to the bottom of the claim against Haiden Deegan's Star Yamaha YZ250F at the 2022 Loretta Lynn National. In part 1 of our investigation, we talk to Brennan Schofield (the one who claimed the bike), Tim Cotter (MX Sports), Mike Burkeen (AMA Official), and Brian Deegan. Part 2 will feature Matt Walker and Donnie Luce (Yamaha).
VRR7
8/15/2022 6:09 PM
VRR7
8/15/2022 6:04 PM
Brennan engine builder was the aggressive one that set the tone. He wanted that bike bad ! Not like he says he was not interested. Rubbing everyone up the wrong way. Brennan jealous AF - Jealousy make you nasty. Green with envy. Not good enough to get a star racing deal so he has to try and torpedo Haiden because Haiden is way better than he is. Glad he got put in his place want to attack the Yamaha racing marketing effort while being sponsored with a Yamaha. No clue whatsoever !!!! In fact most loser MX races support him when the industry that makes everything go round and round needs to be taken down. Destroy the industry and see how that filters down to ALL riders.
This rule seems like a BS badly thought out rule. Needs to be updated for the modern day. Like in Pro Racing they have a production rule which works and is much more sophisticated. Since the claim bike rule , there are no real works bike in AMA , as compared to MXGP where they have prototype and real works bike. The rule was written when AMA used to have prototypes. They have a suspension cap on Pro bikes I think and a production rule. Things have changed a lot that rule does not serve the sport ! Clearly !!! Need to update the ruling such that it still gets the desired effect and at the same time protects the industry and individual riders. What the point you claim a bike that has hours of personalized suspension work done which will never work for the claimant only destroy the hard working racers efforts ? Engine ? Should be off the shelf rule - Only products available to everyone ! So definitely needs work this rule as legally as it stands it is pretty nethanderthal. Which this episode high lights !!!! Seems like in this instance it servers as a club to beat your competition with if you not good enough to beat them on the race track.