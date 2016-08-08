We've been digging and digging to get to the bottom of the claim against Haiden Deegan's Star Yamaha YZ250F at the 2022 Loretta Lynn National. In part 1 of our investigation, we talk to Brennan Schofield (the one who claimed the bike), Tim Cotter (MX Sports), Mike Burkeen (AMA Official), and Brian Deegan. Part 2 will feature Matt Walker and Donnie Luce (Yamaha).