In Part three of our deep dive into the saga surrounding Haiden Deegan's bike being claimed at the 2022 Loretta Lynn's National, we speak to Brennan Schofield's Bike Sponsor who has been named in every other interview so far, to get his side of things.
Snowflake
8/16/2022 10:34 PM
Acampbell251
8/16/2022 9:03 PM
James_Zander
8/16/2022 9:11 PM
So you are calling the kid a liar...after he talked about how he did not have the money saved by the regional, but did by Loretta.
(With zero proof)
Not exactly "stand up" behavior.
Acampbell251
8/16/2022 9:18 PM
mxracer666
8/16/2022 8:51 PM
83
8/16/2022 8:49 PM
acerbis
8/16/2022 7:36 PM
wolf18
8/16/2022 6:52 PM
okbyenow
8/16/2022 6:24 PM
ML512
8/16/2022 8:23 PM