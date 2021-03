We spent the day with Adrian from Ride Engineering, Inc testing the Husqvarna/GASGAS/KTM Linkage on our 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition. We brought in Steve Boniface to feel out the new hardware and put some laps in at StateFair MX. Click play for all the details and a full review on the Ride Engineering, Inc. Full Performance Linkage.