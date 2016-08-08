Need some tips and info on what-does-what with your shock? Here we'll give you a quick run-down of what to turn, how a shock reacts to speed and what it'll do.
Remember, if you need to get your hands on some suspension related parts or tools; hit up Chaparral-Racing.com/DirtBikeSuspension.
For any other motorcycle parts, accessories, or gear needs, you can find them at Chaparral-Racing.com.
Ted722
4/1/2018 8:07 PM
Nice job Michael. Getting a feel for the suspension and the clickers effect (even going too far) is key to fine tuning.