TLD - MY LINE: Moto Anthem

Every ride experience involves finding your line weather it be your individual path or your individual style. MY LINE is a reference to the pioneering adventure involved in exploring your line both on and off the bike. Introducing the 2020 Troy Lee Designs Moto Collection that's made for every riding condition with style only TLD can deliver.



Share your MY LINE story using #TLDmyline.



Featured Athletes - Cole Seely, Brandon Hartranft, Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, Derek Drake, Taylor Robert, Kailub Russell, Ben Kelley, Josh Toth, Jesse Ansley and KTM Junior Racers.



Voice Over - Cole Seely