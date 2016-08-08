TESTED: Raptor Titanium Edge Footpegs 7mm Lower

ne of the ergo complaints on the Yamaha YZ250F (and 450) is that the peg-to-seat distance is a little tight. Now you could get a taller seat, which is cheaper, but it raises your whole center of gravity. We wanted to try a different option to open up the cockpit. Raptor Titanium is well known for their light-weight, sharp, and bling-tastic titanium footpegs, but they also offer a lot of offset options as well. We went with a 7mm lower peg, but depending on the make and model, there are also higher, further back, back and down, just down and others to match your ergo preferences.