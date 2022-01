The KX450X is the most 'motocrossy' cross country bike out there right now, which is good and bad depending on what you are looking for. Kawasaki made very minimal changes to the KX450 motocross machine that the 'X' is based on so nearly all of the ride characteristics of the moto bike carry over to the XC bike, but not all. The biggest difference is softer suspension with lighter springs both front and rear. How does the KX450X ride? Click play and find out from Michael Lindsay.