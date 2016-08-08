TEAM UPDATE: Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Team

The news is out! The Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Team has a full line-up of talent for the 2021 Supercross season. Long time team rider, Vince Friese will remain on MCR but the new additions to the team include Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, and as of this morning, Broc Tickle as he fills the last spot of the 450 team. MCR will continue to race the 2020 Honda CRF450R but Friese will be aboard the 2021 Honda CRF450R as he begins the process of developing a competitive race platform for the latest Honda model.