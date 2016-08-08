With the snow earlier in the week there was no riding, but we did chat with Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett, Eli Tomac, Justin Bogle and Colt Nichols. Kawasaki's Bruce Stjernstrom also updates us on Joey Savatgy and Austin Forkner.
GuyB
4/12/2019 5:38 PM
WCRider
4/13/2019 2:03 AM
Good stuff GuyB
jgmxdad251
4/12/2019 7:05 PM
Good stuff GuyB! Did you happen to ask how much testing he’s done for outdoors?
Talking about Eli, sorry.
GuyB
4/12/2019 7:45 PM
I didn’t.
