The awesome Texas Stadium provides one of the best platforms to showcase the series. Let's check in with Zach Osborne, Justin Hill, Austin Forkner, Justin Cooper, and Thomas Covington to see what's going on before the racing starts.
GuyB
2/15/2019 8:38 PM
Ted722
2/15/2019 9:33 PM
Good stuff GuyB. Thanks for the update. Looking forward to tomorrow!
WhipMeister
2/15/2019 9:14 PM
One little, big detail. Texas Stadium is long, long gone. AT&T Stadium or, as we call it around here, JerryWorld.
