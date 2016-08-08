In this shootout feature, we take two 2022 Yamaha YZ250F models, one being completely stock and the other equipt with a complete GYTR engine package. The YZ250F High-Performance kit combines GYTR performance parts into one kit including a GYTR cylinder head, GYTR high compression piston, GYTR airflow kit, pre-programmed Vortex ECU, and a top-end gasket kit.



We take to the high-elevation of Cahuilla MX to test ride both models back to back and compare lap times with the use of the Crossbox. Click play to hear our overall review and see why the GYTR performance kit might just be your next purchase. Check it out!