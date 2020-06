Keep your eye on this kid. Nick Romano, just 15 years old, recently signed with Star Racing Yamaha to ride a YZ250F for the Amateur team. After multiple race wins and podium finishes at Mini O's, the New York native was well underway to a strong start to the 2020 season. Recently coming off a broken collarbone, Romano is back in the saddle training with the rest of the Star Racing team. We check in to see how the West coast life is treating him. Check it out!