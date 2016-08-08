Before there was another option, we all started riding on a 50, whether that be a PW, CRF, DR-Z, KTM, or Cobra (or if you were particularly lucky, a Polini). Yet, for some kids, particularly very young kids, those bikes could be too much, too fast. The whole thing could backfire and turn a kid off to riding altogether.



Stacyc, now partnering with KTM/Husqvarna, offers an even simpler, lighter, less intimidating choice that could be a better first-bike-option and get more kids excited about riding motorcycles. You can now order these 'stability cycles' from any KTM or Husqvarna dealers.

