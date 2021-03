While the 2021 Supercross season hits the two-week breaking point, many riders and teams do not initially take a "break" during this time off from racing. We caught up with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki Race Team as Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker continue their day-to-day training on supercross. Ivan Tedesco jumped in as well to show the young bucks a few lines around the track. Check it out!