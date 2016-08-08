In August 2016, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM star Jessy Nelson suffered a paralyzing injury during a round of the AMA Pro Motocross series. Silver Linings chronicles Jessy’s journey through the most difficult challenge of his life, and his newfound racing motivation in the form of professional UTV racing. His determination for victory unchecked, Jessy tackles life’s next chapter with the same competitive spirit that put him at the top of the motocross food chain.