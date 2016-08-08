Sanayei and Harrison | Kawi Boys Together Again

Both on Team Green as amateurs, both raced a little in the states as pros, both races in Europe in the MX2 class, and now Darian Sanayei and Mitchell Harrison are on the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Team for the 2020 Motocross season. We thought it would be cool to sit both of these young but world-traveled racers down to talk about their racing experience in Europe and how it is different than racing in their home country. For Darian, he's never raced the nationals in the US and has really only MX2 experience as a pro where Mitchell went across the pond later and had a little different experience.