SG-12 vs. SG-10 vs. Fastback | Gaerne Boot Comparo

All the pros sponsored by Gaerne are in the top level boot that they offer, the SG-12. It has been updated throughout the years and is currently one of the top three boots we see in professional motocross and supercross racing. But Gaerne also offers a few other models that might suit your needs better. Unlike other boot companies that have a huge range of prices, from super saver budget boots to premium models, the Gaerne range is bunched up a little closer together. The SG-12 has an MSRP of $580, then the SG-10 is $480 and the Fastback is $390. Click play to see how they compare and their pros and cons.