Ryder DiFrancesco on His Pro Debut and What is Really Going on With his 2023 Contract 2

Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco chats with Jamie "Darkside" Guida about his first pro race, the transition, and what is really going on with his 2023 contract situation?

Credit: Jamie "Darkside" Guida

