Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki's Ryder DiFrancesco chats with Jamie "Darkside" Guida about his first pro race, the transition, and what is really going on with his 2023 contract situation?
ML512
7/12/2022 6:30 AM
Shredder
7/12/2022 11:59 AM
Nathaniel129
7/12/2022 9:39 AM
Maybe an unpopular opinion, but hopefully taken as constructive criticism....
Need to lose the whole "Darkside" thing, I thought that went away recently? It's just unprofessional. Also Jamie needs to try to work on being less starstruck with these guys, it takes away from the entire interview.
Shredder
7/12/2022 11:59 AM
