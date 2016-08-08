A strange story came up this weekend at RedBud, but as of now it sounds like Ryder DiFrancesco doesn't have a contract with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2023!?
Mumford rode for Geico Honda when he went pro. The team shutdown at the end on 2020 and he then rode for the FXR Chaparal Honda team. That team shutdown and he's now riding for the BarX Suzuki team.
Starting to see a pattern here. BarX better not shutdown at the end of the year, lol.
Mumford rode for Geico Honda when he went pro. The team shutdown at the end on 2020 and he then rode for the FXR Chaparal Honda team. That team shutdown and he's now riding for the BarX Suzuki team.
Starting to see a pattern here. BarX better not shutdown at the end of the year, lol.
