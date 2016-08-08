Ronnie Renner in "4 The Kid In You"

Since returning back to his home state of Florida, 12-time X Games medalist, Ronnie Renner, has made it his mission to share his love for motors and pedals with his family, friends, and community. He teamed up with GT and Industry 9 shredder David Lieb to share their combined passions for two-wheeled sports in 4TheKidInYou. Join Ronnie and David in FL for some pure good times.



Also, a special thanks to Industry Nine who has stepped up to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak. Partnering with other local North Carolina based companies, they're assisting in the production of much-needed PPE materials to manufacture 1,000,000 face shields a month. However, they're still looking to do more. As they continue to pivot their manufacturing efforts towards combating the virus, please share any tips or contacts on how they can use their machine shop to assist in machining components for ventilators to theeffort@industrynine.net.