Red Desert – Featuring Hansen, Craig, Mumford and Yoder 1

We decided to head to the desert and get away from it all with Josh Hansen, Christian Craig, and Factory Connection (Geico Honda) amateurs Carson Mumford and Hunter Yoder. Sit back and enjoy the sound of screaming RS-9T twins and some sick sunset whips in an endless summer vibe. Bring your own wieners!

Credit: Yoshimura

