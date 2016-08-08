Rainbow Studio Tour & MX vs. ATV All Out Preview

We made our annual stop in with the Rainbow Studios crew last week, and they were all pretty happy at wrapping up their latest release, MX vs. ATV All Out. Yep, it'll be out later this year, but in the meantime, you can hear from:
Stephane Roncada - Special Effects
Greg McDonald – Vehicle Artist
Brian Buckles – Vehicle Artist
Brett Smith – Environment Artist
Derek Edwards – Vehicle/Character Artist
Ryan Roos – UI/UX
Jeremy Bochenek – Audio Director
Brad Bowling – Art Director
You can hear about some of their favorite new features, and get some sneak peeks at the game being played in the studio.