Michael Leib and our veteran riders, Justin Hoeft and Martin Castelo were ready to start the season. Fully equipped with new vehicles, gear, crew, and a spirit of win at all costs backing our riders our presence was felt.
ML512
1/12/2018 6:36 AM
kaptkaos
1/12/2018 3:11 PM
Good episode, still dont know how Justin Hoeft made the team though, that wasnt shown during the previous episodes.
ML512
1/12/2018 5:51 PM
He raced for the team last season.
kaptkaos
1/12/2018 3:11 PM
ML512
1/12/2018 5:51 PM
