Coming into 2022, the KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition was all-new from the ground up, and with such positive reviews at our 2022 introduction, we thought this model fit best for a Race Spec. We have created this series to provide the best overall settings that we see fit for you. We spend a day testing at Glen Helen Raceway with the 2022 orange machine and pinpoint what might just be the perfect set-up. Check it out!