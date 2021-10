For 2022, the Honda CRF250R was the only model in the 250cc class to come with a complete makeover from 2021. We had the opportunity to test this bike a few months back while in Oregon, but now it is time for a Race Spec. We have created this series to provide the best overall settings that we see fit for you. We spend a day testing at State Fair MX with the 2022 Honda CRF250R and pinpoint what might just be the perfect set-up. Check it out!