Race Shop Build: 2022 Kawasaki KX250

We handed off our 2022 Kawasaki KX250 to the team at Race Tech Inc. to let them work their magic to both the suspension and engine. In addition, we added a few more bolt-on parts to complete this Race Shop Build. Click play to see the work Race Tech did to this green machine as we head to Fox Raceway to put this build to the test.

Parts List:





Race Tech:





-Ported and polished cylinder head

-Epoxy port work

-Copper beryllium valve seats

-Race Tech spec one piece titanium valves

-Race Tech spec valve springs

-Custom Vortex ECU mapping for VP MR Pro 6 and T4

-Re-spring front and rear suspension.

-Revalve front and rear suspension with Race Tech Gold Valves





FMF





-Full FMF 4.1 RCT titanium exhaust system





Pirelli





-Pirelli MX32 90/100-21 front tire

-Pirelli MX32 110/90-19 rear tire





VP Racing





VP T4 race fuel





ERA Moto





-Custom ERA Moto graphics kit