Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke

Arizona Firefighter and cancer survivor, Justin McMurrich, has worked with us at Vital MX on a few builds in the past. This time he has returned with a mint condition 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke project bike. After a bit of much-needed elbow grease and replacing just about every part, the result was a fire-breathing RM125 ready to rip the hills of Glen Helen.

Make sure to crank the volume and hit the play button as we run this bike through its paces and cover just about every detail that went into this Race Shop Build.

2002 SUZUKI RM125 PARTS LIST:

Wiseco Performance Products

www.wiseco.com

764M05400 GP series Race piston kit

WPP3008 Clutch basket

CPK021 Clutch pack kit

CV4 Radiator hoses

CV4 High Temperature Radiator cap

Pro X Racing Parts

www.pro-x.com

23.CBS32099 Main bearings & Crank seals

03.3219 Connecting rod kit

53.111023 Throttle cable

53.120051 Clutch cable

55.10495 Carb rebuild kit

57.3221 Water pump rebuild kit

18.3299 Inner Clutch hub

18.P3296 Clutch Pressure plate

23.S113063 Front wheel bearings

23.S112055 Rear wheel bearings

26.710055 Front wheel spacer kit

26.710049 Rear wheel spacer kit

24.110013 Steering bearing kit

37.63005 Front brake caliper rebuild kit

37.63028 Rear brake caliper rebuild kit

37.910002 Front master cylinder rebuild kit

37.910007 Rear master cylinder rebuild kit

07.FS32080 Front sprocket

07.RA32080- Rear sprocket alloy

07.RC520120CG MX Chain

26.640029 Countershaft seal kit

33.0001 Upper and lower chain roller

26.210047 Swingarm bearing kit

26.110127 Swingarm linkage bearing kit

26.310003 Upper shock bearing kit

Cometic Gasket

www.cometic.com

Engine gaskets

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Fatty exhaust

Shorty Silencer

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX53 front

MX33 Rear

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals

Enzo Racing

www.enzoracing.com

Re-Valve & Set up

Fork Sub Tanks

Faster USA

www.fasterusa.com

Complete Wheel Build

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-stage Air Filter

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Preprinted number plates backgrounds

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit

Mud Flap

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Seat Cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Hour Meter and Mount

Stand

Front Brake Rotating bar mount

Front Brake Reservoir cap

Elite Clutch Perch Assy

Oil Filler plug

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

ODI

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

CFT Champ Bend Bars

Galfer USA

www.galferusa.com

Front and Rear rotor

Brake lines Front and Rear

Brake pads front and rear

Specbolt Fasteners

www.specbolt.com

Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit

IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Foot Pegs

North American Powder Coating

https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/

Frame Stripped and Powder Coated

Sano Metal Finishing

www.sanometalfinishing.com

Vapor Honing & Cerakoting

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com

Rear Chain Guide

