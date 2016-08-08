Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke

Arizona Firefighter and cancer survivor, Justin McMurrich, has worked with us at Vital MX on a few builds in the past. This time he has returned with a mint condition 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke project bike. After a bit of much-needed elbow grease and replacing just about every part, the result was a fire-breathing RM125 ready to rip the hills of Glen Helen.

Make sure to crank the volume and hit the play button as we run this bike through its paces and cover just about every detail that went into this Race Shop Build.

2002 SUZUKI RM125 PARTS LIST:

Wiseco Performance Products                 

www.wiseco.com

764M05400   GP series Race piston kit

WPP3008  Clutch basket

CPK021     Clutch pack kit

CV4 Radiator hoses

CV4 High Temperature Radiator cap 

 

Pro X Racing Parts          

www.pro-x.com 

23.CBS32099    Main bearings & Crank seals

03.3219     Connecting rod kit

53.111023     Throttle cable

53.120051     Clutch cable

55.10495    Carb rebuild kit

57.3221    Water pump rebuild kit

18.3299      Inner Clutch hub

18.P3296    Clutch Pressure plate

23.S113063      Front wheel bearings

23.S112055     Rear wheel bearings

26.710055     Front wheel spacer kit

26.710049   Rear wheel spacer kit

24.110013       Steering bearing kit

37.63005         Front brake caliper rebuild kit

37.63028       Rear brake caliper rebuild kit

37.910002      Front master cylinder rebuild kit

37.910007     Rear master cylinder rebuild kit

07.FS32080  Front sprocket

07.RA32080-  Rear sprocket alloy

07.RC520120CG  MX Chain

26.640029 Countershaft seal kit

33.0001       Upper and lower chain roller

26.210047     Swingarm bearing kit

26.110127      Swingarm linkage bearing kit

26.310003      Upper shock bearing kit

 

Cometic Gasket

www.cometic.com

Engine gaskets

 

FMF Racing                              

www.fmfracing.com            

Fatty exhaust        

Shorty Silencer                                    

 

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 

MX53 front   

MX33 Rear  

 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants           

www.klotzlube.com                

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals

 

Enzo Racing 

www.enzoracing.com

Re-Valve & Set up

Fork Sub Tanks

 

Faster USA

www.fasterusa.com 

Complete Wheel Build 

  

Uni Filter 

www.unifilter.com                 

Two-stage Air Filter 

 

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                 

Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

Preprinted number plates backgrounds   

 

UFO Plastic  

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit   

Mud Flap

 

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com  

Custom Seat Cover 

 

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com 

Hour Meter and Mount 

Stand 

Front Brake Rotating bar mount 

Front Brake Reservoir cap

Elite Clutch Perch Assy 

Oil Filler plug

 

MotoTassinari                           

www.mototassinari.com    

V-Force Reed Cage      

 

ODI 

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

CFT Champ Bend Bars

 

Galfer USA 

www.galferusa.com

Front and Rear rotor

Brake lines Front and Rear

Brake pads front and rear

 

Specbolt Fasteners

www.specbolt.com  

Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit 

 

IMS

www.imsproducts.com        

Foot Pegs 

 

North American Powder Coating 

https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/

Frame Stripped and Powder Coated 

 

Sano Metal Finishing

www.sanometalfinishing.com

Vapor Honing & Cerakoting

 

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com 

Rear Chain Guide 

 

Jay Clark/DBTV  

Parts to buy  RM ATV/MC -DBTV Shopping 

Instagram: @dirtbiketv1

Facebook: http://facebook.com/dirtbiketv1

Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/DirtBikeTV

Website: www.jayclarkent.com

https://linktr.ee/dirtbiketv1

Credit: BRAD RESNICK

Related

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest