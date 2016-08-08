Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke

Arizona Firefighter and cancer survivor, Justin McMurrich, has worked with us at Vital MX on a few builds in the past. This time he has returned with a mint condition 2002 Suzuki RM125 Two-Stroke project bike. After a bit of much-needed elbow grease and replacing just about every part, the result was a fire-breathing RM125 ready to rip the hills of Glen Helen.
Make sure to crank the volume and hit the play button as we run this bike through its paces and cover just about every detail that went into this Race Shop Build.
2002 SUZUKI RM125 PARTS LIST:
Wiseco Performance Products
www.wiseco.com
764M05400 GP series Race piston kit
WPP3008 Clutch basket
CPK021 Clutch pack kit
CV4 Radiator hoses
CV4 High Temperature Radiator cap
Pro X Racing Parts
www.pro-x.com
23.CBS32099 Main bearings & Crank seals
03.3219 Connecting rod kit
53.111023 Throttle cable
53.120051 Clutch cable
55.10495 Carb rebuild kit
57.3221 Water pump rebuild kit
18.3299 Inner Clutch hub
18.P3296 Clutch Pressure plate
23.S113063 Front wheel bearings
23.S112055 Rear wheel bearings
26.710055 Front wheel spacer kit
26.710049 Rear wheel spacer kit
24.110013 Steering bearing kit
37.63005 Front brake caliper rebuild kit
37.63028 Rear brake caliper rebuild kit
37.910002 Front master cylinder rebuild kit
37.910007 Rear master cylinder rebuild kit
07.FS32080 Front sprocket
07.RA32080- Rear sprocket alloy
07.RC520120CG MX Chain
26.640029 Countershaft seal kit
33.0001 Upper and lower chain roller
26.210047 Swingarm bearing kit
26.110127 Swingarm linkage bearing kit
26.310003 Upper shock bearing kit
Cometic Gasket
www.cometic.com
Engine gaskets
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX53 front
MX33 Rear
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals
Enzo Racing
www.enzoracing.com
Re-Valve & Set up
Fork Sub Tanks
Faster USA
www.fasterusa.com
Complete Wheel Build
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-stage Air Filter
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Preprinted number plates backgrounds
UFO Plastic
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Mud Flap
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Front Brake Rotating bar mount
Front Brake Reservoir cap
Elite Clutch Perch Assy
Oil Filler plug
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage
ODI
odigrips.com
MX V2 Lock On Grips
CFT Champ Bend Bars
Galfer USA
www.galferusa.com
Front and Rear rotor
Brake lines Front and Rear
Brake pads front and rear
Specbolt Fasteners
www.specbolt.com
Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Foot Pegs
North American Powder Coating
https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/
Frame Stripped and Powder Coated
Sano Metal Finishing
www.sanometalfinishing.com
Vapor Honing & Cerakoting
TM Designs
www.tmdesignworks.com
Rear Chain Guide
